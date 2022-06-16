Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Trading Down 0.3%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

About Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

