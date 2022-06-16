Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.64

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 193908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

