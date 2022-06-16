Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.64

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 193908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.
Z Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Z (YAHOY)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.