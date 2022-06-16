Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $1.02 (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.0241 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $73.77 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96.
About Zhongsheng Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhongsheng Group (ZSHGY)
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.