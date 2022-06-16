Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $1.02 (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.0241 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $73.77 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96.

About Zhongsheng Group (Get Rating)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

