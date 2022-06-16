Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Price Down 1%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.77 and last traded at $73.77. 460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

