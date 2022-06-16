Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Price Down 1%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.77 and last traded at $73.77. 460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhongsheng Group (ZSHGY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.