Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 69,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $680,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

