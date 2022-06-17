10,455 Shares in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Bought by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned 0.15% of PHP Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

