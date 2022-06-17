10,610 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,009. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.62, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

