10,674 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,345. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44.

