1,078 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

BATS:EEMV opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65.

