10,934 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.