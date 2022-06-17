1,120 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $234.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.