11,302,134 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,302,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $206,353,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

MU opened at $55.42 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

