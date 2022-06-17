115,213 Shares in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Oxus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,956,000.

Shares of OXUS stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

