1,167,207 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,167,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,598,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.92. 936,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,384,717. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $53.49.

