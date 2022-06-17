12,000 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.43. 22,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

