1,289 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Doman Group LLC

Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.75.

NYSE SPOT traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,482. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

