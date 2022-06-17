1,300 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $123,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.14. 37,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,773. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Griffin Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.