13,244 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.18. 66,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

