14,108 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $5,643,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 268,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 1,421,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,763,842. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

