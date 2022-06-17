14,369 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,354,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 159,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.84. 92,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.