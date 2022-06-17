1,490 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.01. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.66 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.