1,628 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,280,000 after buying an additional 213,084 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,548,000 after buying an additional 244,402 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $125,411,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,636. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.