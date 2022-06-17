16,465 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

