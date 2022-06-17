1,752 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.19. The stock had a trading volume of 124,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.07 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

