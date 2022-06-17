19,830 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,465. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 159.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

