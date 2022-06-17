1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $0.20 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $24,165.13 and approximately $39,158.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00299439 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.02403413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012865 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

