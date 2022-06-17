1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Sells $19,626.18 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $19,626.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DIBS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 291,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,729. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on DIBS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
