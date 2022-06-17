20,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,895,245. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

