23,788 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000.

FNDX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,671. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08.

