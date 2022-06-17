2,407 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,664 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.72. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.