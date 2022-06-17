3,020,097 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Acquired by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,020,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,471,000. Anaplan accounts for 5.5% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $1,555,482.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.44. 74,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,743. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

