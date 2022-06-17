305 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,522. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.05 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

