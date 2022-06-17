396,086 Shares in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Bought by IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC

IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 396,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group comprises 0.3% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 1.68% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIH opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $9.15.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

