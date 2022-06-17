3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $130.36. 126,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.07. 3M has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

