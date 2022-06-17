4,093,264 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,093,264 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Costco Wholesale at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $451.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.66. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $379.21 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

