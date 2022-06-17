4,216 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,216 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,516,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,920. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

