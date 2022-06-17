42,171 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

