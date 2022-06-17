42,500 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Bought by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Owens & Minor comprises approximately 1.5% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $30.40. 17,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,033. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

