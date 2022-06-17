4,404 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.88. 80,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,953. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

