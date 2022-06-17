456 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 48,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.