4,724 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 230.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 665,585 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after buying an additional 625,975 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $22,406,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

