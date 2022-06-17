4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) Insider Buys £21,500 in Stock

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Rating) insider David John Roth purchased 5,000 shares of 4basebio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($26,095.40).

Shares of 4BB stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 429 ($5.21). 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106. The company has a market cap of £52.84 million and a P/E ratio of -15.74. 4basebio PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 365.20 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 820 ($9.95). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 486.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 543.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99.

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

