4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) Insider Buys £21,500 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

4basebio PLC (LON:4BBGet Rating) insider David John Roth purchased 5,000 shares of 4basebio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($26,095.40).

Shares of 4BB stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 429 ($5.21). 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106. The company has a market cap of £52.84 million and a P/E ratio of -15.74. 4basebio PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 365.20 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 820 ($9.95). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 486.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 543.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99.

About 4basebio (Get Rating)

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

