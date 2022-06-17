52,687 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $16.24 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,396 shares of company stock valued at $761,371. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

