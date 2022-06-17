545,000 Shares in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000.

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

