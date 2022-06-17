7,000 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,292,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

ARCB traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,241. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

