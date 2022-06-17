7,490 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.