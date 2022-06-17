8,143,948 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,143,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,146,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

