8,475 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

