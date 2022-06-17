8,770 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.91. 40,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.