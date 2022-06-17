8,965 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,628. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

